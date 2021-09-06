With Jorge on the left side, Palmeiras fans define the starting lineup for the rest of the season

After the victory suffered by 2-1 against Athletico Paranaense at Allianz Parque, last Saturday (28), Palmeiras won two weeks so that Abel can train and improve his team’s football for the decisive games of the Brasileirão and Copa Libertadores of America.

With Jorge recovering, Piquerez and Matheus Fernandes looking for their space, Renan wanting to establish himself between the holders and Felipe Melo Wanting to show service to renew, the Globoesporte.com team made the fans through “Você Escala” define the team that should go to the field until the end of the season.

And according to most of the Palmeirenses, Abel Ferreira should play Verdão with 3 defenders and no center forward among the holders for the semifinals of the Libertadores and the second round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the Portuguese should cast Jorge and Marcos Rocha as wingers and in the attack a trio with Dudu, Ron and Wesley. As Deyverson and Luiz Adriano are down, the fanatical fans decided to leave the team without a fixed center forward.

Gómez and Dudu were the most voted among the fans. Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras

The three players who received the most votes from the crowd were Gustavo Gómez, Weverton and Dudu. Thus, the team that should go to the field for Palmeiras fans is the following: Weverton; Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Renan; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Raphael Veiga and Jorge; Wesley, Ron and Dudu.