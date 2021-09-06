With Peru left, the national team’s team members continue without minutes with Tite

Summoned by coach Tite to defend the Brazilian team in duels against Chile, Argentina and Peru, all valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, three Atlético-MG players still have no minutes with Amarelinha in this mission.

Absolute holders of Cuca at Alvinegro, goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and striker Hulk were not called upon by the commander of the Brazilian team in the 1-0 victory over Chile and, with the suspension of the match this Sunday (5) against Argentina – once again they saw the desire to play not come true – Anvisa agents entered the Neo Química Arena lawn and demanded the immediate departure of four athletes from the hermana team, who should be deported for not respecting the rules in force in the country in this pandemic period.

On social networks, many Rooster fans celebrated the fact, as they fear injury or wear to three of the main pieces of the current leader of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, September will be a decisive month for Atlético-MG, which decides life in the Copa do Brasil, where they play the quarterfinal match against Fluminense, and in Libertadores, a tournament in which they face Palmeiras in 180 minutes of the semifinal .

The next game for Brasileirão will be on Sunday (12), when the miners go to the Northeast to face Fortaleza, starting at 4 pm (GMT), at Castelão. The match opens the second round of the most important competition in the country.

Last chance

The last chance for Everson, Arana and Hulk to show their service to Tite will be this Thursday (9), when the Brazilian team faces Peru at Arena Pernambuco. The ball rolls from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

As they will be in the same region of the country where Galo plays on Sunday, it is likely that they will join the delegation as early as Friday (10), the day that Cuca and his team members leave for Fortaleza.