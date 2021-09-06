Without a game, Seleção cracks against the crowd, Weverton’s great goal and medal in the crowd | Brazilian Team

There was a game, but not what was planned. After the announcement that the derby against Argentina was suspended, the Brazilian team held a crackdown at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

The activity was accompanied by the public of guests, who celebrated goals, mocked mistakes and also shouted the name of Thiago Braz, pole vault athlete, who won gold and bronze medals in the last two Olympics. He was at the stadium with Neymar’s father and other guests.

Weverton in the area: goalkeeper participated in the rachão in improvised training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

After much confusion, the technical committee gathered the athletes in the center of the field and decided to promote a game on the reduced field between two teams, without division between reserves and starters.

The objective was to ensure that the group did not “miss” a day’s work and maintain their physical conditioning with an eye on the continuity of the qualifiers.

Brazil has a game scheduled against Peru for Thursday, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

A good part of the audience that was at the stadium to watch the derby followed in the stands and followed the rachão, which ran in a relaxed atmosphere.

Right at the beginning, Neymar took a wing with a somersault. Then he tried to apply effect dribbles. Goalkeeper Weverton played on the line and even scored a great goal, with a shot from outside the area.

The note from Conmebol passed the decision on the match to FIFA. Read the note in full:

“By decision of the referee of the game, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers was suspended.

The referee and game delegate will report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the next steps to be taken. These procedures are in strict compliance with the regulations in force.