World leaders warn of risk to democracy and insurrection in Brazil – 06/09/2021

The actions planned for September 7, organized by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), threaten democracy and represent an “insurrection” in Brazil. The warning is part of an open letter signed by leaders from around the world that make it clear that the international community will not tolerate any democratic disruption.

In recent days, foreign entities have already indicated that they were concerned about the acts of September 7 and that they feared that the date would aggravate political tension in the country. There will be monitoring by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, while foreign bodies are also mobilizing to monitor the situation.

The American government has already issued a security alert to its citizens who are in Brazil on this date. A few weeks ago, Joe Biden’s government had sent clear signals to Planalto Palace about the risk of a rupture or a narrative of electoral fraud.

Now, leaders, former presidents, parliamentarians and personalities from more than 25 countries point to the risks that the date could represent. “We, elected representatives and leaders from around the world, are sounding the alarm: on September 7, 2021, an insurrection will jeopardize democracy in Brazil.” they said.

The letter is signed by names such as former Spanish head of government José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former Colombian president Ernesto Samper, in addition to Noam Chomsky, Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, and European politicians such as Greek Yanis Varoufakis, Briton Jeremy Corbyn and Frenchman Jean Luc Melanchon. American congressmen are also part of the signatories, in addition to Swiss, German and even New Zealand deputies.

“We are seriously concerned about the imminent threat to Brazil’s democratic institutions – and we are vigilant to defend them before and after September 7. The Brazilian people have been fighting for decades to protect Democracy from a military regime. to steal it now,” says the text.

The text warns that “Bolsonaro and its allies – including supremacist groups, military police and public officials at all levels of government – are preparing a national march against the Supreme Court and Congress on September 7, fueling fears of a coup in the third largest democracy in the world».

“President Bolsonaro has intensified his attacks on Brazil’s democratic institutions in recent weeks,” he warns. “On August 10, he led an unprecedented military parade through the capital, Brasília, as his congressional allies promoted radical reforms in the country’s electoral system, considered one of the most reliable in the world.”

The text recalls how Bolsonaro threatened – several times – to cancel the 2022 presidential elections. “Now Bolsonaro is calling on his followers to travel to Brasilia on September 7, in an act of intimidation against the country’s democratic institutions,” he said.

“According to a message transmitted by the president on August 21, the march is preparation for a “necessary counter-coup” against Congress and the Supreme Court,” they explain.

“Members of Congress in Brazil warned that the September 7 mobilization was modeled on the insurrection in the US capital on January 6, 2021, when then-President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to “stop the robbery” with false claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential elections”, they complete.