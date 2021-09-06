Xbox takes 1st place on the podium in the UK • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft is celebrating winning first place on the UK brick-and-mortar best-selling games list.

Thanks to the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft, Xbox Game Studios has achieved the most coveted position by publishers that release games in Her Majesty’s land, ranking as one of 4 Nintendo Switch games among the 10 best sellers. Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular games on the console and this time it has even managed to beat other heavy hitters.

Mario Kart 8 DX came 2nd, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 5th, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 10th, to complete Nintendo Switch’s top-selling quartet of games.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales represent the efforts of PlayStation Studios, which manages to place 2 games among the best sellers in physical stores in the UK.

With F1 2021 and FIFA 21, EA also places 2 games among the top sellers and, along with Sony, follows in second, behind Nintendo, in the list of publishers that sell the most games in UK stores.

Here is the best sellers table: