Young finds Lamborghini forgotten in grandparents house after 20 years

Grandparents’ houses are usually stuffed with antiques. But it’s not common to find an Italian super sports car. This is what happened to a young American when visiting his grandmother. He decided to take a closer look at the two cars that were hidden in the garage and didn’t expect to find much. But he ended up being surprised when he came across, simply, a Lamborghini Countach 1981. Yes, one of the most desired classics of the 70s and 80s. But it didn’t stop there. The boy also found a copy of the Ferrari 308.

The story, as well as the images of the two cars, went viral in the Reddit (very popular social network in the US). On the website, he says that his grandfather owned a car rental company that bought the Countach in 1989 to be part of the catalogue. However, the insurance costs to maintain the store became so high that the business went bankrupt. “He kept the cars, including a Ferrari 308, in the garage for over 20 years instead of selling them. Don’t ask me why, because I have no idea”, he told on social media.

Disclosure

You will also like

good condition

According to the photos taken of the two models, both Lamborghini and Ferrari, are in excellent condition considering, of course, that both have been sitting in the garage of the house for more than two decades without use. In the screenshots, for example, you can see some damage on the outside and inside of the Countach. However, in addition to an overhaul of the 375 hp 4.8 engine, a detailed repair would resolve these minor details.

After publication, the story resonated a lot on social media and attracted the attention of many people around the world. However, the boy made it clear that, for now, he does not intend to sell or remodel the models. “Let’s get some things straight: these cars aren’t mine and never will be, they’re not (yet) for sale.”

Disclosure

The iconic super sports car

O Lamborghini Countach appeared in 1971 and revolutionized the concept of sports car at the time. So it was the big dream of many people. To give you an idea, today, the prices of the super sports at auctions go from ? 400 thousand. In other words, approximately R$ 2.43 million in direct conversion.

Lamborghini/Disclosure

Including, the Car Journal announced in August that the bull brand decided to resurrect this great icon in 2022. In other words, 50 years after reaching the market and being a great success, the Countach is back, but in a hybrid version.

Its mechanics bring a classic V12 engine, but now it holds 6.5 liters. Thus, the set is combined with a 48V electric motor, which generates an extra 34 hp. In total, there are 803 hp and 73.4 kgfm of torque. The maximum speed is 335 km/h.

With this, the 112 units of the new Lamborghini Countach should reach the market in the first half of 2022. However, there is no information about prices and coming to Brazil. For now, fans continue to look forward to it.

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube

Continues after the ad

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.