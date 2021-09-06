Young finds Lamborghini forgotten in grandparents house

Photo: Disclosure

Grandparents’ houses are usually stuffed with antiques. But it’s not common to find a Lamborghini. This is what happened to a young American when visiting his grandmother. He decided to take a closer look at the two cars that were hidden in the garage and didn’t expect to find much. The information is from the State.

But he ended up being surprised when he came across a 1981 Lamborghini Countach. Yes, one of the most desired classics of the 70s and 80s. But it didn’t stop there. The boy also found a copy of the Ferrari 308.

The story, as well as the images of the two cars, went viral on Reddit (a very popular social network in the US). On the website, he says that his grandfather owned a car rental company that bought the Countach in 1989 to be part of the catalogue. However, the insurance costs to maintain the store became so high that the business went bankrupt.

“He kept the cars, including a Ferrari 308, in the garage for over 20 years instead of selling them. Don’t ask me why, because I have no idea”, he told on social media.

Photo: Disclosure

good condition

According to the photos taken of the two models, both Lamborghini and Ferrari, are in excellent condition considering, of course, that both have been sitting in the garage of the house for more than two decades without use. In the screenshots, for example, you can see some damage on the outside and inside of the Countach. However, in addition to an overhaul of the 375 hp 4.8 engine, a detailed repair would resolve these minor details.

After publication, the story resonated a lot on social media and attracted the attention of many people around the world. However, the boy made it clear that, for now, he does not intend to sell or remodel the models. “Let’s get some things straight: these cars aren’t mine and never will be, they’re not (yet) for sale.”

Photo: Disclosure

The article is from TN Online, with information from State.