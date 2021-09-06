Zé Trovão says that Moraes “crossed the line” and urges the PF to “cross his arms”

In a new video posted on social networks this Sunday (9/5), truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as “Zé Trovão”, said that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Supreme Federal Court (STF), “has passed all limits” and urged Federal Police agents to “cross their arms” and not comply with the arrest warrant against him.

Zé Trovão is one of the targets of the investigation that investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts scheduled for September 7th. The arrest was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and the decision came from Moraes. In the decision, the minister overthrew the truck driver’s social networks and banned his participation in videos and lives.

Supporter of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Zé Trovão said, this Friday (3/9), that he will only surrender next week and that his arrest will be made “in the midst of the people”.

“Police officers, illegal orders must not be carried out. Illegal orders cannot be carried out. Even because you may well sit back and not comply with the criminal actions committed by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes”, said Zé Trovão, this Sunday.

“This man [Moraes] passed all limits. This man passed from all national understanding. And we do not accept such actions. […] So I now make an appeal to every federal police officer. Fold your arms and do not serve any arrest warrant,” he continued.

It is not the first time that the truck driver has made statements against Minister Alexandre de Moraes. This Saturday (4/9), Zé Trovão challenged the minister to arrest him himself during the events scheduled for September 7, the date on which the Independence of Brazil is celebrated. (read more below).

“The Federal Police, so far, has not complied with the arrest warrant issued by Alexandre de Moraes to me because illegal orders are not being complied with. But I’m going to make you an invitation, Alexandre de Moraes, how about you come to (Avenida) Paulista on September 7th and arrest me? I will be there, at your disposal. And if you want, you can make use of your word”, said the pocket narist, this Saturday.

September 7th

President Jair Bolsonaro has called on supporters to send a message to the country’s institutions during the Independence holiday.

The head of the Executive has been affirming that the acts will serve to convey an “image” of the country to the world.

“No one need fear the 7th of September,” the president said during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto last week. He stressed that he is not organizing the mobilizations and that he will only participate as a guest.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro should participate, in the morning, in an act of raising the National Flag, in front of the Alvorada Palace, and speak to supporters at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. In the afternoon, it is possible to attend the demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.