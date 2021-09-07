10 Aphrodisiac Foods and Recipes to Arouse Libido | nutrition

Did you know that some foods can arouse sexual desire? The so-called “aphrodisiacs” are substances that increase blood flow in Organs genitals and properly sharpen some sex hormones, particularly testosterone. For this reason, they are able to add “special spice” to your sex life. And sex is part of life, it’s an important physical activity for well-being. On Sex Day, celebrated this September 6th, the Me Athlete spoke with nutritionist Renata Buzzini, who drew up a list of 10 aphrodisiac foods that can spice up the relationship on the special date. She already says that seafood, especially oysters and mussels, are champions among stimulant foods. In addition, the professional teaches how to prepare a menu, with starter, main course, drink and dessert, ideal for dinner on the commemorative date. Check out!

The nutritionist explains that the effects of aphrodisiac foods on the body are influenced by a set of physical, psychological and social factors.

– Our fantasy and imagination are factors that contribute a lot, because the greatest aphrodisiac that exists is in our mind. After all, the emotion we put in what we plan will certainly influence the pleasant atmosphere of the relationship – says Renata.

The professional reiterates the fact that each body works in a particular way. According to Buzzini, in some people, the action of certain substances is intense and immediate; in others, no. Due to this factor, she suggests trying several aphrodisiac foods to see which one works best in each person’s metabolism.

In addition, according to the nutritionist, low libido can be associated with a lack of vitamins and some minerals, such as vitamin E, zinc and selenium. She guarantees that by adding these foods to the routine and not just on a specific day, they will bring more benefits to our body.

10 aphrodisiac foods

1. Chocolate (50 to 80% cocoa)

Chocolate stimulates the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that has several roles in sleep and mood. Cocoa, its main ingredient, releases serotonin (a substance that provides the sensation of pleasure), phenylethylamine (promotes the feeling of attraction), theobromine (activates the nervous system) and, finally, the alkaloid (a stimulant that causes more energy and libido). All these substances provide benefits in support of sexual desire.

Avocados provide vitamin B6, which is important for energy and sexual desire. Also, food is a great source of omega-3s, which naturally improve mood. The fruit is also rich in folic acid (vitamin B9), which helps in protein metabolism, ensuring more energy. It also increases the production of male hormones and potassium, which increase libido.

The intense color of the strawberry and the fleshy shape of the fruit are already good references for the matter. The red aspect of the fruit releases adrenaline from the body, improving blood flow and increasing vaginal lubrication. The action also occurs because strawberries are rich in vitamin C and potassium.

Rich in potassium, magnesium, B vitamins and the enzyme bromeliad, bananas help to increase male libido. Ingestion of the fruit contributes to blood circulation, promoting vasodilation. Magnesium, present in the fruit, helps men maintain their erections. Bananas also aid in the production of serotonin, known as the happiness or well-being hormone.

Asparagus is rich in vitamin B3, which promotes vasodilation, improving circulation and penile erection. The food also contains magnesium, an important substance for the production of serotonin, the well-being hormone essential for libido.

Oysters contain zinc, phosphorus and iodine, elements that are related to the production of testosterone, a decisive hormone in the libido, which can also act in vaginal lubrication.

Peanuts are a highly energetic food, with a good amount of vitamin B3 and niacin, which contributes to blood vasodilation. Therefore, it is related to increased libido, sexual appetite and lubrication of mucous membranes. In addition, peanuts are a source of argillin, an amino acid that promotes nitric oxide, which also contains vitamin E. These factors improve blood flow to the genitals, increasing libido.

The effects provoked after ingestion of pepper cause physiological reactions in the body, such as an increase in heart and blood rate and sweating, very similar to the sensations experienced in the sexual act. For this reason, pepper is considered an aphrodisiac food.

The food works by promoting penile erection and increased sexual desire through the release of nitric oxide (NO) and guanosine monophosphate. Ginseng can be consumed in tea, as a powder (mixed with meals) or as a supplement (capsule). The plant can be found at a health food store.

Peruvian maca is a tuber that has an energetic effect and would also have a stimulating effect, as it would act on the adrenal glands and hypothalamus, thus increasing sexual desire. Promotes increased erectile function and sexual satisfaction. The product can be found at a health food store.

Menu and recipes for Sex Day

– Seafood is light food, important in a romantic dinner. After all, heavy food and seduction don’t go together very well – points out nutritionist Renata Buzzini.

1 portion of peanuts

Toast with guacamole

Main course (Penne of Love)

200 grams of tricolor penne

200 grams of clean shrimp

100 grams of oysters

6 asparagus

2 tablespoons of sesame oil or olive oil

12 halved cherry tomatoes

basil leaves

Finger pepper pepper to taste

salt to taste

Cook the penne in boiling salted water for about 10 minutes or until “al dente”. Drain and set aside; While the noodles cook, blanch the shrimp in a pan of boiling water until pink. Drain; In a non-stick skillet, put a tablespoon of sesame oil or olive oil, add the chili pepper, the asparagus and, when al dente, add the shrimp, season with salt and add the cherry tomatoes . As soon as the tomato wilts, turn off the heat.

Place the pasta on the plate, decorate around it with the seasoned oysters (to taste, with salt, pepper and lemon) and in the center place the prawns; Garnish with basil leaves; Drizzle with remaining oil.

Non-alcoholic drink of red fruits and ginger

Tonic water

Ice

1 dessert spoon of grated ginger

Red fruits (fresh or frozen)

pink pepper

Mix everything, except the ice, and let it taste for 30 minutes in the refrigerator; Add ice when serving.

Banana slices with cocoa rich chocolate syrup. Sprinkled with filleted almonds.