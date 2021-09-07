10 key points of the 7-seat SUV

After generating a lot of expectations and making noise about its newest model, Jeep has just officially unveiled the Commander. Its first seven-seater SUV and first vehicle developed entirely in Brazil, the sport utility vehicle caused an impact due to the level of equipment and also its robust size.

Produced in Goiana (PE) on the same platform as Compass, the Commander’s mission is to act on the top step of the medium SUV segment. And with four versions and two types of engines, it goes well to face from Volkswagen Tiguan, Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 and Mitsubishi Outlander, to Honda CR-V and Kia Sorento.

Check out 10 facts about the Jeep Commander that can make it a hit just like the Compass.

1. Commander equipment list

The new jeep on the block arrived with a list of equipment, to say the least, exciting. There are four versions and the entire line is equipped with ADAS, the semi-autonomous package of the US brand, which brings together adaptive cruise control, emergency braking with detection of pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists, blind spot and cross-traffic sensors, warning of lane change, fatigue detector, license plate recognition, automatic headlight adjustment and park assist.

In addition, the Jeep Commander is equipped, since the Limited T270 version, with seven airbags, full LED headlights, 10.25” electronic instrument panel, automatic air conditioning, light alloy wheels with 18” rims. induction cell phone charger, face-to-face key, driver’s seat with electrical adjustments and electrical opening of the trunk lid.

The 10.1” display media center even allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring. The system integrates the manufacturer’s digital services platform, Adventure Intelligence

The Overland configurations bring wheels with 19” rims and different internal finish – which we will discuss below –, in addition to adding other items. The top of the line gets the most panoramic sunroof, premium Harman Kardon sound system, passenger seat with electrical adjustments, trunk opening by presence sensor and 127v sockets.

In these settings, Adventure Intelligence wins the “Plus” with Alexa in Vehicle, which allows you to use Amazon’s personal assistant to access vehicle information, search for restaurants or even remotely start the car.

2. Cost-effective

Jeep Commander is far from being a cheap model, but in the madness of prices that the market is experiencing and the content it offers, its cost-effectiveness is very attractive. The seven-seater SUV starts at R$199,990 with all of this equipment that we report, including driver aid items.

Its main rival, the VW Tiguan, for example, is more expensive: R$ 236,090 in the R-Line solitary version. It’s okay that it has a 220 hp TSI engine, dual-clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive, but even so the Commander stands out for its standard and finishing items.

Even the 4×4 turbodiesel versions of the sports utility vehicle from Pernambuco should be work. They start at R$260 thousand. The diesel SUV that comes closest to him is the Mitsubishi Outlander, with the 2.2 of 165 hp and starting prices of R$ 283,990.

3. It’s a Grand Compass, but not so much…

Stellantis taps her foot on the ground and pouts to say the Jeep Commander is not a Grand Compass. In part, you are absolutely right. Despite using the same Small Wide architecture as the factory relative, the seven-seater SUV manages to be even more imposing and robust.

Not to mention that it’s bigger, even to be able to offer the two extra seats in the third row. It is 4.76 meters long (36 cm more), 1.85 m wide (+ 4 cm), 1.68 m high (+ 5 cm) and 2.79 m of wheelbase (+ 16 cm ). The trunk (without the two activated stools) receives 661 liters, but with the backrests raised, this volume drops to 233 liters. With the two rows folded, there are 1,760 liters.

In addition, according to the automaker, the Jeep Compass received a suspension treatment for its independent McPherson game at the front and rear – with stabilizer bars. As well as the correctness of direction and dynamics were specific for a model that weighs from 1,685 kg to 1,908 kg

4. The extra seats

Whoever goes back in the last row of seats doesn’t make use of any large estates, but has a better environment than in most seven-seat mid-range SUVs. Even people over six feet tall enjoy good head and leg lift without that claustrophobic feeling.

At the same time, access is simple and does not require major contortions on the part of passengers. Also because the rear doors have a great opening angle. Not to mention that seven seats are always an added convenience and functionality for large families – whether it’s taking your child’s bags to the football game or carrying your brother-in-law.

5. Comfort

The ones who do best in the Jeep Commander are the passengers in the middle. They have good leg spans and sliding benches that can be adjusted up to 14 cm – in other words, you can pay as a boss in the back if you’re going to fully retract the seat.

At the front, the driving position is good and the driver has electrical adjustments available. Sound insulation is one of the highlights, and smooth running is achieved even in turbodiesel versions.

6. Careful finish

Arguably, Jeep wants to make the Commander its showcase of refinement. In the cabin, the SUV’s finish is eye-catching. The environment conveys the feeling of sophistication in the textures and materials used. Not to mention the fittings and neat closures.

In the Limited versions, the darkened internal finish and the seats that mix leather and suede (a fabric reminiscent of suede) black, with visible seams, please. The coating is also present on the panel. In the Overland version, the color pattern changes to brown, which further enhances the perception of refinement.

Attention to detail is also noted in the external parts. The car and brand name badges are finished in double satin chrome and copper. The taillights also receive satin chrome accents and the Jeep name appears subtly inside the full LED headlamps.

7. Design more of the same

Here, the Jeep Commander is really more of a Grand Compass. The front design is very similar to the smaller SUV, especially due to the more straight headlights. The Jeep style of being is evident when seen in profile, with the extension of the rear overhang and the flat trim of the (wide) third column.

The waistline is high and straight and the trapezoidal wheel arches enhance the robustness. The rear, in turn, has more similarities with the new Grand Cherokee, which will be launched in Brazil in 2022. It is far from being a controversial model, but it has nothing different in style.

8. Has diesel and 4×4

It’s a Jeep and couldn’t help but honor its roots. The more expensive versions of the Commander use the well-known 170 hp 2.0 turbodiesel engine with the great nine-speed automatic transmission, by the German ZF. In addition, this set still gained 3 kgfm of torque more than that equips the Compass. In Commander, it’s 38.7 kgfm, which appear in its fullness at the same 1,750 rpm.

The 4×4 traction system offers reduced and terrain selector with three modes (Sand/Mud, Snow and Auto), plus electronic descent control. As said, it’s the cheapest diesel mid-size SUV around.

9. Commander Performance

With the same engines as the Compass, the Jeep Commander didn’t bring anything exactly new in terms of mechanical assembly. Of course, the three-digit extra kilograms make the difference, but both the new turbo flex engine with its 185/180 hp, as the 170 hp turbodiesel and slightly higher torque do the trick.

You won’t get any jolts of sportsmanship, but you won’t be stepping on the accelerator pedal in vain either. Even more in retakes and overtakings, as both engines fill up early, at low revs, when necessary.

10. Maintenance

With the Commander, Jeep maintained the mandatory maintenance program for Renegade and Compass. Flex versions have revisions every 12 thousand km and diesel-powered ones, every 20 thousand km. And the prices aren’t far-fetched for the mid-range SUV segment.

Jeep Commander Review Prices:

Jeep Commander 1.3 turboflex

1st review (12,000 km): BRL 589

2nd overhaul (24,000 km): BRL 688

3rd overhaul (36,000 km): BRL 759

4th overhaul (48,000 km): BRL 709

5th revision (60,000 km): BRL 1,193

Jeep Commander 2.0 turbodiesel

1st overhaul (20,000 km): BRL 1,026

2nd revision (40,000 km): BRL 1,078

3rd overhaul (60,000 km): R$1,643

Photos: Jeep | Disclosure