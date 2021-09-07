1st autonomous prototype has official presentation

In your New Auto Night Last Sunday night (5), Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle division showed the first prototypes of the ID.Buzz AD, in which AD Autonomous Driving is the designation for autonomous driving. With its black and white camouflage look and modern sensors, the car entered the hallway with a soft hum.

The vehicle will be one of five autonomous driving prototypes based on ID.Buzz. The serial version of ID.Buzz AD will be used in mobility services such as Moia from 2025, as announced in March and confirmed in May and reaffirmed at the event New Auto from Volkswagen.



Munich was not only the place where the vehicle was presented, but also the first test area. Development partner Argo AI is currently testing autonomous technology in the German city – the autonomous steering system (SDS). Sensor data is directed to handling systems, radar and cameras. This creates an accurate picture of the city centers in which the autonomous driving ID.Buzz should drive its passengers. Particularly important here is the Argo AI’s dealing technology, which can detect objects up to 400 meters away.

This handle is a laser scanner that, unlike radar systems, works with light waves and can detect objects at a distance of up to 400 meters. Its patented “Geiger mode” is supposed to be able to recognize individual particles of light (photons), so objects that reflect it very weakly can also be detected.

The collaboration between Argo AI and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles at the Argo AI development center in Neufahrn, near Munich, is based on parallel SDS development in North America. In addition to its test track in the US, Argo also has a nine-hectare closed course at Munich Airport to test typical European traffic situations.

With the plans for the development of autonomous driving services, VW, Argo AI and Moia show in the vicinity of the IAA how urban traffic can be alleviated by collective trips and at the same time safer with the driverless system.

“A fourteen camera, six handle and eleven radar sensors, distributed throughout the vehicle, can detect much more than a human driver from their seat.” (Christian Senger, head of autonomous management at VWN)

Moia is VW’s brand for mobility services and Moia vehicles are also considered the protagonists of autonomous driving at VW. Hamburg must be the first city to use a service. pooling standalone with an ID.Buzz AD – as we said, from 2025, that is, in four years.

