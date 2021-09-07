2021 Emergency Aid: Calendar of 5th installment withdrawals will have a break this week

Due to the Brazilian Independence holiday on Tuesday, September 7, the calendar for withdrawals and transfers of the fifth installment of the emergency aid will suffer a short break.

Beneficiaries who have already been authorized to carry out the procedure will be able to move the benefit without any difficulty. However, groups that would be released on the 7th and 8th of this month, respectively those born in May and June, will only have access to payment from the 9th (Thursday)

Schedule of withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month withdrawals January September 1st February September 2nd March September 3rd April september 6th May September 9th June September 10th July September 13th August September 14th September September 15th October September 16 November September 17th December September 20

How to withdraw emergency aid?

Withdrawal can be made in two different ways, using the release code at the ATM or with an official document with a photo at one of the Caixa Econômica branches or at Casas Lotéricas.

In the self-service terminal option, the citizen must select the ‘withdrawal of emergency assistance’ option. Afterwards, he must enter the application box has and click on ‘withdrawal code’. Once generated, the numbers must be entered on the screen at the ATM. Once this is done, you must inform the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction.

If you want to carry out the operation with an attendant, just go to the cashier’s window or a lottery shop. In this sense, the subject will have to present an official document with a photo to prove ownership.

Schedule of next installments

The emergency aid is close to being ended, if the Federal Government does not extend the program one more time. Beforehand, the benefit will be available until the month of November this year. Check out the next installments below:

Schedule of payments for the 6th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17th NIS 2 September 20 NIS 3 September 21st NIS 4 September 22 NIS 5 September 23th NIS 6 September 24th NIS 7 september 27th NIS 8 September 28th NIS 9 September 29th NIS 0 September 30th

Schedule of deposits of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month deposits January September 21st February September 22 March September 23th April September 24th May september 25th June september 26th July September 28th August September 29th September September 20 October September 1st November October 2nd December October 3rd

Schedule of withdrawals of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month withdrawals January October 4th February October 5th March October 5th April October 6th May october 8th June October 11th July October 13 August October 14 September October 15th October october 18th November October 19th December October 19th

Payment schedule for the 7th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 october 18th NIS 2 October 19th NIS 3 October 20th NIS 4 October 21st NIS 5 October, 22 NIS 6 October 25 NIS 7 October 26th NIS 8 October 27th NIS 9 October 28th NIS 0 October 29th

Schedule of deposits for the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month deposits January October 20th February October 21st March October, 22 April October, 23 May October, 23 June October 26th July October 27th August October 28th September October 29th October October 30 November October 30 December October 31st

Schedule of withdrawals of the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month withdrawals January November 1st February November 3rd March November 4th April November 5th May 9 of November June November 10th July November 11th August November 12th September November 16th October November 17th November November 18th December November 19th

