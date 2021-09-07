2021 Emergency Aid: Calendar of 5th installment withdrawals will have a break this week

Due to the Brazilian Independence holiday on Tuesday, September 7, the calendar for withdrawals and transfers of the fifth installment of the emergency aid will suffer a short break.
Beneficiaries who have already been authorized to carry out the procedure will be able to move the benefit without any difficulty. However, groups that would be released on the 7th and 8th of this month, respectively those born in May and June, will only have access to payment from the 9th (Thursday)
Schedule of withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|withdrawals
|January
|September 1st
|February
|September 2nd
|March
|September 3rd
|April
|september 6th
|May
|September 9th
|June
|September 10th
|July
|September 13th
|August
|September 14th
|September
|September 15th
|October
|September 16
|November
|September 17th
|December
|September 20
How to withdraw emergency aid?
Withdrawal can be made in two different ways, using the release code at the ATM or with an official document with a photo at one of the Caixa Econômica branches or at Casas Lotéricas.
In the self-service terminal option, the citizen must select the ‘withdrawal of emergency assistance’ option. Afterwards, he must enter the application box has and click on ‘withdrawal code’. Once generated, the numbers must be entered on the screen at the ATM. Once this is done, you must inform the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction.
If you want to carry out the operation with an attendant, just go to the cashier’s window or a lottery shop. In this sense, the subject will have to present an official document with a photo to prove ownership.
Schedule of next installments
The emergency aid is close to being ended, if the Federal Government does not extend the program one more time. Beforehand, the benefit will be available until the month of November this year. Check out the next installments below:
Schedule of payments for the 6th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|September 17th
|NIS 2
|September 20
|NIS 3
|September 21st
|NIS 4
|September 22
|NIS 5
|September 23th
|NIS 6
|September 24th
|NIS 7
|september 27th
|NIS 8
|September 28th
|NIS 9
|September 29th
|NIS 0
|September 30th
Schedule of deposits of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|deposits
|January
|September 21st
|February
|September 22
|March
|September 23th
|April
|September 24th
|May
|september 25th
|June
|september 26th
|July
|September 28th
|August
|September 29th
|September
|September 20
|October
|September 1st
|November
|October 2nd
|December
|October 3rd
Schedule of withdrawals of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|withdrawals
|January
|October 4th
|February
|October 5th
|March
|October 5th
|April
|October 6th
|May
|october 8th
|June
|October 11th
|July
|October 13
|August
|October 14
|September
|October 15th
|October
|october 18th
|November
|October 19th
|December
|October 19th
Payment schedule for the 7th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|october 18th
|NIS 2
|October 19th
|NIS 3
|October 20th
|NIS 4
|October 21st
|NIS 5
|October, 22
|NIS 6
|October 25
|NIS 7
|October 26th
|NIS 8
|October 27th
|NIS 9
|October 28th
|NIS 0
|October 29th
Schedule of deposits for the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|deposits
|January
|October 20th
|February
|October 21st
|March
|October, 22
|April
|October, 23
|May
|October, 23
|June
|October 26th
|July
|October 27th
|August
|October 28th
|September
|October 29th
|October
|October 30
|November
|October 30
|December
|October 31st
Schedule of withdrawals of the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public
|Birth month
|withdrawals
|January
|November 1st
|February
|November 3rd
|March
|November 4th
|April
|November 5th
|May
|9 of November
|June
|November 10th
|July
|November 11th
|August
|November 12th
|September
|November 16th
|October
|November 17th
|November
|November 18th
|December
|November 19th