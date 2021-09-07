2021 Emergency Aid: Calendar of 5th installment withdrawals will have a break this week

by

Due to the Brazilian Independence holiday on Tuesday, September 7, the calendar for withdrawals and transfers of the fifth installment of the emergency aid will suffer a short break.

Beneficiaries who have already been authorized to carry out the procedure will be able to move the benefit without any difficulty. However, groups that would be released on the 7th and 8th of this month, respectively those born in May and June, will only have access to payment from the 9th (Thursday)

Schedule of withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth monthwithdrawals
JanuarySeptember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2nd
MarchSeptember 3rd
Aprilseptember 6th
MaySeptember 9th
JuneSeptember 10th
JulySeptember 13th
AugustSeptember 14th
SeptemberSeptember 15th
OctoberSeptember 16
NovemberSeptember 17th
DecemberSeptember 20

How to withdraw emergency aid?

Withdrawal can be made in two different ways, using the release code at the ATM or with an official document with a photo at one of the Caixa Econômica branches or at Casas Lotéricas.

In the self-service terminal option, the citizen must select the ‘withdrawal of emergency assistance’ option. Afterwards, he must enter the application box has and click on ‘withdrawal code’. Once generated, the numbers must be entered on the screen at the ATM. Once this is done, you must inform the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction.

If you want to carry out the operation with an attendant, just go to the cashier’s window or a lottery shop. In this sense, the subject will have to present an official document with a photo to prove ownership.

Schedule of next installments

The emergency aid is close to being ended, if the Federal Government does not extend the program one more time. Beforehand, the benefit will be available until the month of November this year. Check out the next installments below:

Schedule of payments for the 6th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1September 17th
NIS 2September 20
NIS 3September 21st
NIS 4September 22
NIS 5September 23th
NIS 6September 24th
NIS 7september 27th
NIS 8September 28th
NIS 9September 29th
NIS 0September 30th

You May Like It Too:

Schedule of deposits of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth monthdeposits
JanuarySeptember 21st
FebruarySeptember 22
MarchSeptember 23th
AprilSeptember 24th
Mayseptember 25th
Juneseptember 26th
JulySeptember 28th
AugustSeptember 29th
SeptemberSeptember 20
OctoberSeptember 1st
NovemberOctober 2nd
DecemberOctober 3rd

Schedule of withdrawals of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth monthwithdrawals
JanuaryOctober 4th
FebruaryOctober 5th
MarchOctober 5th
AprilOctober 6th
Mayoctober 8th
JuneOctober 11th
JulyOctober 13
AugustOctober 14
SeptemberOctober 15th
Octoberoctober 18th
NovemberOctober 19th
DecemberOctober 19th

Payment schedule for the 7th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1october 18th
NIS 2October 19th
NIS 3October 20th
NIS 4October 21st
NIS 5October, 22
NIS 6October 25
NIS 7October 26th
NIS 8October 27th
NIS 9October 28th
NIS 0October 29th

Schedule of deposits for the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth monthdeposits
JanuaryOctober 20th
FebruaryOctober 21st
MarchOctober, 22
AprilOctober, 23
MayOctober, 23
JuneOctober 26th
JulyOctober 27th
AugustOctober 28th
SeptemberOctober 29th
OctoberOctober 30
NovemberOctober 30
DecemberOctober 31st

Schedule of withdrawals of the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth monthwithdrawals
JanuaryNovember 1st
FebruaryNovember 3rd
MarchNovember 4th
AprilNovember 5th
May9 of November
JuneNovember 10th
JulyNovember 11th
AugustNovember 12th
SeptemberNovember 16th
OctoberNovember 17th
NovemberNovember 18th
DecemberNovember 19th

See also: Emergency Aid 2021: check the progress of installment 5 and other payments

Read too:

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

Access www.pensarcursos.com.br