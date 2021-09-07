7 benefits of sex for your health · Good mood

In addition to pleasure, sex, when practiced consensually, is an activity capable of favoring different aspects of our lives. But did you know that sexual activity can have many benefits especially for health? Increased self-esteem, longevity, improved mental health and sleep and even good mood are some of the advantages of having sex.

Thus, on Sex Day (6), to further deepen the subject and understand the impact of sex on your health, Alto Astral spoke with Stephanie Chagas Feitosa, a gynecologist, and Marcos Santos, a psychologist specializing in sexuality, and listed 7 Benefits of Sex for Your Health! Check out:

1 – Sex contributes to physical and mental health



According to Stephanie Feitosa, when sex is practiced without guilt, it is able to relieve pain, accelerate skin healing, improve sleep disorders, increase blood circulation and muscle mass. In addition, according to the gynecologist, the act also promotes rejuvenation and facilitates weight loss.

Marcos Santos explains that having sex can be a good way to exercise because it involves physical muscular effort, cardiorespiratory exercise, sweating and its consequent burning of calories, which can reach satisfactory numbers (on average, it is possible to burn up to 300 calories per hour).

But does not stop there! “The excitement and completion of sexual intercourse lead to relaxation, combat stress and anxiety, improve sleep and increase the feeling of well-being”, explains the doctor.

The psychologist also highlights the benefit of sex for mental health. “The importance of orgasm for physical health also brings benefits in mental health, reducing anxiety, eliminating stress and avoiding neurosis. An active sex life is also associated with less aggression and less depression”, explains Marcos.

2 – Sex increases longevity

Prolonging life is one of the consequences because of all the advantages already presented. “People who have sex twice a week have a 50% chance of living longer than those who don’t. By reducing blood pressure and protecting against heart disease, those who have more sex are less likely to suffer a fatal heart attack”, emphasizes the specialist in sexuality.

3 – Sex contributes to increased self-esteem

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sexuality is influenced by the interaction of biological, psychological, socioeconomic, political, cultural, ethical, legal, historical, religious and spiritual factors. It constitutes a fundamental aspect of the human being, involving the identities of gender, sex, sexual orientation, eroticism, pleasure, intimacy and reproduction.

Stephanie comments that self-esteem is the way in which individuals accept their own identity, in addition to involving liking and accepting themselves. Thus, self-esteem is the key to a healthy and rewarding sex life; the preserved sexual function, free from dysfunctions, is fundamental for personal fulfillment, explains the gynecologist.

4 – Having sex improves libido

Libido is the energy that fuels our life with meaning. It is popularly understood as the sexual desire we feel from sensory stimuli (visual, tactile, auditory or olfactory).

“The biological stimulus (caused by hormones) is not the only one to provoke sexual desire. Libido will be impacted mainly by the role that sex plays in a person’s life”, says Marcos.

5 – Sex brings more happiness

The psychologist explains that sex helps maintain longer periods of happiness. This is because satisfaction does not come only from physical pleasure. Sex brings significant emotional benefits because, in addition to strengthening relationships, it adds meaning to people’s lives.

Thus, according to Marcos, the results are noticeable by everyone the day after a sexual practice, when people tend to show more happiness and are recognized by others with this feeling.

6 – Sex reduces the risk of developing cancer

According to Stephanie, every healthy habit helps the body not to develop diseases, such as cancer. So, with all the physical and psychological benefits presented, it is possible to say that sex can help fight certain types of cancer. Men who reach more orgasms per week have less risk of prostate cancer, the gynecologist exemplifies.

“Women who have sex more than once a week are less likely to have breast cancer. In addition to being a great immunizer against diseases, it is important to emphasize that sex is also a health enhancer during cancer treatment, and it is recommended that it regular practice,” adds the doctor.

7 – Sex reduces diabetes



According to Stephanie, a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association reported a decrease in insulin resistance, which causes type 2 diabetes, with an increase in the frequency of sexual intercourse in patients suffering from the disease.

But beware: if you have diabetes, don’t just rely on sex; after all, studies are renewed every day and, therefore, it is extremely important to always follow the medical guidelines.

Always talk to your partner or partner!

Talking about sex outside the box is essential for solving problems or discussing what is working and not working in the relationship. In addition, through dialogue, it is possible for your partner to know what satisfies you and what craves you most in bed, and vice versa, eliminating any discomfort at the right time and contributing to the smooth running of the relationship.

And remember: you don’t have to do anything that makes you uncomfortable!

Sources: Stephanie Chagas Feitosa, gynecologist and obstetrician with a residency in Gynecology and Obstetrics from the Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo; Marcos Santos, psychologist, sexologist and sex therapist, graduated in sexology by the Brazilian Association of Health Professionals, Education and Sex Therapy (ABRASEX).