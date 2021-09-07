7 September has protests for and against Bolsonaro government | Policy

Protests against and in favor of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro mark the Independence holiday in Brazil this Tuesday (7).
The acts take place amid clashes between the president and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and in a context of falling popularity and assessments of the Bolsonaro administration – and a sharp economic crisis.
The president heightened tensions by calling for pro-government acts, with an anti-democratic agenda, with threats to the ministers of the Supreme and Congress.
Last Friday, without naming names, Bolsonaro said the pro-government demonstration would be an “ultimatum” to two people who are “using the force of power” against him. In Brasília, the assessment is that he was referring to STF ministers Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes.
The president’s supporters have intensified calls for action after the PEC’s rejection of the printed vote – a demand by the Pocketnaristas in the face of alleged fraud in the elections, about which there is no evidence and whose evidence the president himself admitted does not exist.
In the opposite camp, protesters protest against the Bolsonaro government and the escalation of the institutional and economic crisis. Faced with nearly 600,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic, rising prices, unemployment and hunger, the acts call for the president’s departure.
Pro-government acts support anti-democratic agendas – notably, the dismissal of the justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).
In Rio de Janeiro, a banner asked: “President, put all these bums in jail, starting with the STF!” . Another asks for the “CPI da Toga”.
Protester asks for the “CPI da toga” in the acts in favor of Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Pilar Oliveira/Reuters
In São Paulo, posters “demand the Supreme Court judges to leave” and call for the intervention of the Armed Forces.
Protesters display posters with anti-democratic messages during a demonstration on Avenida Paulista — Photo: CELSO LUIX/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Anti-democratic protest on Avenida Paulista gathers supporters of President Bolsonaro — Photo: G1 SP
In Campinas (SP), the poster says “Fora Alexandre de Moraes”.
The streets of Campinas (SP) were divided this Tuesday morning (7). Groups against and in favor of the president met from 9 am in the Center of Campinas, separated by 5 blocks. — Photo: LEANDRO FERREIRA/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT
In Brasília, a demonstration called for “immediate dismissal of all STF ministers”.
Banners in an act of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, this Tuesday (7), in Brasília — Photo: Wellington Hanna/TV Globo
In Brasília, supporters of the president broke through a military police blockade on Monday night and invaded the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Police officers blocked the way so that the group could not reach Praça dos Três Poderes, where the headquarters of the Supreme Court is located, which was threatened by protesters.
Bolsonaro supporters break PM blockade and invade Esplanade
Protesters and security guards discuss on the Esplanade of Ministries