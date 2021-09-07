99% of the additional doses applied in SP are from Coronavac

First day of immunization in the middle of the long holiday has more than 12 thousand doses applied

The state of São Paulo vaccinated until 18:00 this Monday (6) 12,607 additional doses, according to data from the Vacinometer. Among those vaccinated on this first day, 99.2% took the Butantan/Coronavac Vaccine, 0.3% Astrazeneca and 0.1% Pfizer.

The State Immunization Plan (PEI) directed that municipalities apply the immunizing agent that is available at vaccination posts, as indicated by the Scientific Committee of the State of São Paulo.

This first phase, which began today, is focused on immunizing those who are 60 years of age or older and who took the second dose more than six months ago, that is, in February and March. In addition, they will be immunized immunosuppressed, from the age of 18 years. The two audiences of this phase add up to 1 million people.

The groups will be staggered by age groups and prioritizing the oldest. This September, between the 6th and 12th, those who are 90 years old or more will receive the additional dose, totaling 148.7 thousand people. Continuing with the reinforcement of vaccination, between 13 and 19 September, another 231.7 thousand elderly people aged 85 to 89 will be reached.

Between days 20 and 26, doses will be available for those aged 80 to 84 years. Also included in this period are immunosuppressed adults, such as patients undergoing hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS, transplant patients, among other people with a high degree of immunosuppression.

In this case, the additional dose will be applied at least 28 days after the date of completion of the vaccination schedule, either by the second dose (Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer) or by a single dose (Janssen). Together, these groups total 280 thousand people.

From the 27th until October 3rd, 242.8 thousand people aged between 70 and 79 will be covered. Completing this phase in the month of October, elderly people aged 60 to 69 will be reached between the 4th and 10th, totaling more than 103,900 immunized.

“We want to make the population more vulnerable in safety. This is a strategy that was aligned with the Scientific Committee and discussed in the State Immunization Plan, so that we can, in view of the Delta variant, have this security that this population will receive the additional dose”, highlights the Coordinator of the State Immunization Plan , Regiane de Paula.

In total there are 7.2 million people who took their vaccines at different times of the campaign, and will receive their additional doses when they complete the minimum time intervals after the second dose or completion of the vaccination schedule – at least six months for those who are 60 years or more, and at least 28 days for adults with immunosuppression.

São Paulo’s decision to include the group aged 60 to 69 years was based on a recommendation by the Scientific Committee after analyzing the work and experiences around the world of the pandemic indicators, especially among the elderly, who are still among the main fatal victims of the COVID-19.