A new strain of covid-19, ‘Mu’ could resist protection from certain antibodies

by

US health authorities continue to assess the threat that the Mu (B.1.621) variant of the coronavirus may pose, as the strain is suspected to be able to resist protection from some antibodies, said the main US epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci , this Sunday (5).

“The concern is that it has a constellation of mutations that would indicate that it may escape the protection of some antibodies,” Fauci told the CBS channel.