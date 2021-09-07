Abel chats with the Palmeiras squad and leads training with Jorge for the match against Flamengo | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad trained this Tuesday morning and continued their preparations for the confrontation with Flamengo, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the first round of Brasileirão’s return.
Abel Ferreira had a conversation with the cast before the activity, in which he divided the group into two camps. In the first one, there was a duel between teams with four players each, in which the emphasis was on the ball possession work.
More news from Palmeiras:
+ Interview: Ron hopes to come back “flying” after the break
+ Club seeks unprecedented title in women’s football
Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras cast before training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco
On the other lawn, the team with defenders worked the output of the ball, while the one with attackers had to perfect transitions and offensive swings.
Left-back Jorge, undergoing physical reconditioning, participated in 30 minutes of this activity and then continued with the Health and Performance Center.
Jorge participates in a training session for Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco
Abel also organized another move with 12 line players in each team, plus a goalkeeper.
Called to the South American qualifiers, goalkeeper Weverton, defender Gustavo Gómez and left-back Joaquín Piquerez were absent again. The trio, however, should be available to the technical committee for the weekend round.
Palmeiras has not been on the field since the victory against Athletico, on August 28th. The team alviverde is in second place in the Brazilian Championship with 35 points, four behind the leader Atlético-MG.
+ CLICK HERE and read all the news from Palmeiras