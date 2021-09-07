Acif and Unimed take joint action to encourage innovation in health | Estela Benetti

Given the growing presence of technology in healthcare solutions and the availability of tax incentives for innovation, the Business Association of Florianópolis (Acif) and Unimed Grande Florianópolis decided to promote a digital event together to boost this segment. On the 14th of this month, starting at 5:30 pm, a webinar with the theme Challenges in Innovation in Health to motivate the elaboration of projects and also the search for technological solutions for the sector.

According to the president of Acif, Rodrigo Rossoni, the city of Florianópolis has the Innovation Incentive Program (PII), which offers tax incentives for technological development. For him, this action together with Unimed is a goal aiming at positive results for the region’s residents with an impact on economic development.

For the CEO of Unimed Grande Florianópolis, Richard Oliveira, this joint action with Acif is an important step to encourage the participation of entrepreneurs to develop more innovation in the healthcare sector.

Through the Innovation Incentive Program, instituted in the Capital of SC after the approval of the innovation law, in 2017, companies in the municipality can allocate up to 20% of the Service Tax and the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU) to finance investment in innovation and technology.

To participate in the joint Acif and Unimed event, on the 14th, simply access Acif Play (youtube.com/user/tvacif​