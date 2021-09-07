Actor Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire’ dies at age 54

American was found lifeless in his New York apartment, but cause of death has yet to be confirmed

the american actor Michael K. Williams, famous for his roles in ‘The Wire‘ and ‘lovecraft country‘, died at age 54. The actor’s body was found in his Brooklyn apartment in the city of New York. However, so far, the cause of death has not been disclosed and is being analyzed by the coroners. To the website The Hollywood Reporter, Michael’s aide confirmed the death and said his family had asked for privacy. After confirmation, the HBO she manifested, saying that she was “devastated” when she learned of the death and regretting what had happened. “We were devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by all who had the privilege of working with him. We send our deepest condolences to your family for this immeasurable loss,” said the HBO statement.