Actor Michael K. Williams of The Wire is found dead in the US

Actor Michael K. Williams, 54, known as Omar Little in the series The Wire, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York (USA).

A representative of the artist confirmed the death to the Hollywood Reporter. “It is with immense sadness that the family makes the announcement. They ask for their privacy while suffering this insurmountable loss,” he told the newspaper.

Michael K Williams Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

The publication also reports that Michael’s nephew was the one who found the body in the apartment. The New York Police Department confirmed that the actor died at 2 pm this Monday, at home. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In addition to The Wire, he also excelled in Boardwalk Empire and Eyes That Condemn. In film, he was cast in 12 Years of Slavery, Inherent Vice and Gone Baby Gone.

Williams is up for this year’s Emmy for actor in a drama series for Lovecraft Country. The ceremony takes place on September 19th.