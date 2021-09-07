Advised about law, Argentina did not inform CBF of England athletes

The CBF twice advised the AFA (Argentine Football Association) that there was a new rule in Brazil with sanitary restrictions for people of England origin. The Argentines, however, did not report that there were athletes from this country, nor did they ask for help to resolve the issue. An exceptional request could have been made in advance, as provided for by law, the CBF had obtained the same guarantee.

As reported in a statement, the CBF sent three letters related to the issue of sanitary restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. There was a document on July 5th for Conmebol with the attachment of the new ordinance 655 that established a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from England.

On August 11, a new letter was sent to the AFA with the same content. Again, on September 2, there was a new notice to Conmebol, AFA and the Peruvian Federation.

The point is that Argentina has not sent a request to help resolve migration issues. The CBF had already made exceptional authorization requests for Brazilian players who came from England for the May and June games. And it could do the same for the Argentines, except that it was not warned.

Instead, the four athletes Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero did not report that they had been to England before entering the country on September 3rd. In Brazil, with the crisis installed, there was a request for exceptionality for athletes made on Saturday to the Ministry of Health. It was rejected on Sunday.

The discussion about the role of the CBF in helping players is important for the investigation of the case in the FIFA Disciplinary Commission. Under FIFA’s gaming protocols in the pandemic, member associations and confederations are “strongly encouraged to engage in dialogues with the competent authorities in the host country, and, when possible, seek exceptions to agreements with measures that may impact the international window”.

Therefore, the CBF must use the warning letters to Argentina as evidence in the FIFA Disciplinary Commission. The procedure for checking the game has already been introduced by the entity this Monday. There shouldn’t be a quick resolution to the case.

When contacted, the AFA’s office informed that there was no person to comment on the CBF’s position that it had warned the Argentines about the legislation.