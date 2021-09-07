Afghan universities reopen with curtains to separate students and students

College students across Afghanistan have started to return to classrooms after the Taliban took power, and in some cases female students are separated from their male counterparts by curtains or boards in the middle of the room.

What happens in universities and schools across the country will be watched closely by foreign powers looking for signs of what women’s rights will be like now that the militant Islamist movement has returned to power.

Some Western countries say that vital financial aid and Taliban recognition would depend on how it manages Afghanistan, which includes its treatment of girls and women.

When it first governed the country, between 1996 and 2001, the group banned girls and women from universities and jobs.

Despite assurances in recent weeks that women’s rights will be honored under Islamic law, it is unclear what this will mean in practice.

Professors and students at universities in Kabul, Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s largest cities, told Reuters that students are being segregated in classrooms, taught separately or restricted to certain parts of the campuses.

“Cutting curtains is not acceptable,” said Anjila, a 21-year-old student at the University of Kabul who found the room divided on her return, in a telephone interview with Reuters.

“I felt awful when I walked into the room…we’re going back to 20 years ago gradually.”

Even before the Taliban took over the country, Anjila said that female students sat separate from students, but that classrooms were not physically divided.

Last week, the Taliban said that teaching would resume but that men and women should be separated.

A Taliban spokesman did not comment on a photo of the segregated room, nor what measures should be taken at universities.

But a high-ranking Taliban official told Reuters that such partitions are “completely acceptable” and that Afghanistan has “limited resources and manpower, so for now it’s better to have the same teacher teach both sides of a room “.

Photos shared by Avicenna University in Kabul, which circulated widely on social media, show a gray curtain dividing the center of the room and students wearing long robes and head coverings, but with their faces visible.

It was not immediately clear whether the room partitions are the result of a Taliban directive.