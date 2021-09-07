After 1,500 guests in suspended derby, Brazil x Peru will not be able to receive fans | Brazilian Team

Unlike what happened at Neo Química Arena last Sunday, in the suspended derby between Brazil and Argentina, the team’s match against Peru, scheduled for Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco, will take place without the presence of public or guests.

The Pernambuco Federation of Football (FPF) announced the decision of the Government of Pernambuco this Monday, after receiving an official letter from the Economic Development Secretariat, stating that the match will have to take place with closed gates.

– We hereby inform you that the match between Brazil and Peru, valid for the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup, at Arena Pernambuco, on September 9, is authorized to take place without the presence of public and/or guests – he says the official letter, signed by Ana Paula Vilaça, Executive Secretary for Attracting Investments and Economic Studies.

Each selection must be entitled to a small load of entries for a maximum of 50 people, including directors and authorities.

The match between Brazil and Peru is scheduled for 9:30 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live by Globo, SporTV and GE.

1 of 2 Around 1,500 guests attended the Neo Química Arena in Brazil x Argentina — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF About 1,500 guests attended the Neo Química Arena in Brazil x Argentina — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Initially, Evandro Carvalho, president of the Pernambuco Federation of Football, would like to sell tickets for this game. Without authorization from the State Government, he started to work so that the same model of Brazil x Argentina would be followed, when the CBF distributed 1,500 invitations.

However, this condition was also not accepted by the local authorities.

– For now, the government’s decision is that there is no authorization for the presence of the public, payer or guest. This is a decision for the committee. What we are prepared to do is to receive the Brazilian and Peruvian teams to play the game with all protocols. Today, the public is still not allowed to attend any professional football game – said Ana Paula Vilaça, Executive Secretary for Economic Development of Pernambuco, last week.

To enter the Neo Química Arena last Sunday, guests had to submit a negative Covid-19 test. They also needed to follow sanitary precautions against the coronavirus, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

2 of 2 Audience for Brazil x Argentina, at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Audience for Brazil x Argentina, at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Due to the incidents in Brazil x Argentina, Thursday’s game against Peru was also surrounded by uncertainty. For now, the match is confirmed.

According to Peruvian press vehicles, the local federation finds itself hampered by a lack of equality of conditions. In their view, with the suspension of the game against Argentina, Brazil would have more time to physically recover before the clash in Recife. In addition, Peru lost Paolo Guerrero, suspended, while Tite’s team had four hanging (Éder Militão, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson and Neymar) and got rid of losing one of these athletes.

The Brazilian team follows its schedule and, if nothing unforeseen happens, travels from São Paulo to Pernambuco this Tuesday night.