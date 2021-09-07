After Angelina Jolie’s revealing interview, Harvey Weinstein responds to actress straight from prison

Hollywood absurdities… Last Saturday (4), in an interview with ‘The Guardian’, Angelina Jolie revealed details about her horrendous experience with former producer Harvey Weinstein. The owner of ‘Miramax Films’, in turn, did not leave it cheap and responded to the accusations of the interpreter of “Malevolent” through its representatives.

In a statement issued by his assistant and released by TMZ hours after the actress’ interview, the former movie mogul, who is currently in prison and serving a 23-year sentence for rape and assault, denied the charges. “There was NEVER an aggression and NEVER an attempt at aggression”, declared. “It’s blatantly false and indisputable advertising in exchange for clicks”, he continued.

“You are Angelina Jolie, every man and woman in the world I’m sure shows interest in you. Is the whole world attacking you?”, scored. “It’s very clear to me that this is for more sales of Angie’s book,” concluded Weinstein, citing Jolie’s literary work, “Know Your Rights: and Claim Them,” released in early September.

remember the case

According to the star’s report – which in 2017 classified the “unwanted onslaughts” of Weinstein as a “bad experience”, but who has now labeled them an assault – the episode took place in 1998, when she was just 21 years old. The attack would have occurred in a hotel room, at the time the young woman worked on the feature “Corações Apaixonados”, produced by Weinstein.

Asked by the ‘Guardian’ about moments in which she was disrespected in the film industry, Jolie recalled the case and pointed out that she had not considered the advances as aggression, as, at the time, she managed to escape. “If you leave the room, you think he (Harvey) tried, but not tried, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an aggression”, explained.

Continues after Advertising

Even reluctant to detail what happened, Angelina shared parts of the experience, which she called “an abuse of rights”. “It was beyond an onslaught, it was something I needed to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling jonny (Lee Miller, British actor), my first husband, who was great at that, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let the girls go alone with him,” remembered.

Years later, Angie and Weinstein’s paths crossed again. “I was asked to do ‘The Aviator,’ but I turned it down because he was involved. I never joined or worked with him again”, added. However, the abuser returned to his life when the actress was already married to Brad Pitt. That’s because Angie’s then-husband, despite knowing his traumatizing experience, worked with the producer on Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds,” distributed and co-financed by the Weinstein Company.

“It was hard for me when Brad worked with him,” she said. The star also claimed that her ex-husband approached Harvey to produce her 2012 film, “The Mafia Man,” against her will, which caused a lot of conflict in their relationship. The Weinstein Company ended up promoting the feature, and Jolie avoided participating in promotional events for the film. “We (she and Brad) we fight for it. Of course it hurt”, lamented the muse.

Although reports and accusations of Weinstein’s abusive behavior have surfaced since the 1970s, celebrities known for their close friendships with the convict – such as Pitt himself, Olivia Wilde, Meryl Streep, and others – have only begun to publicly condemn him between 2015 and 2017, when the #MeToo movement, campaigning against the sexual harassment culture in Hollywood, became popular and exposed many cases involving Harvey.

Since then, the actor appears to have shifted his stance as Pitt’s company Plan B Productions is currently working on a film about The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey who helped topple Weinstein with the 2017 exposed that won the Pulitzer Prize.