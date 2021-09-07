After Covid, Erasmo Carlos is discharged and already at home | Rio de Janeiro

Singer Erasmo Carlos, 80 years old, was discharged this Monday (6), in Rio. He was hospitalized after being contaminated with Covid and being sent to the Barra D’or Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of city, on medical recommendation because of his age and having some comorbidities.

“Erasmo was discharged today and is already at home. He has been through another one,” said Leonardo Esteves, the singer’s son, to G1.

The singer’s medical discharge was expected for this Monday (6) since, throughout his hospital stay, he had a good evolution of the condition. In addition, the date matched the end of the disease cycle, which was communicated by the singer to his fans on August 26, but began to give its first signs a few days before.

The singer was hospitalized on the 29th and, according to his staff, he did it to have a closer monitoring of the disease because of his age and to have some comorbidities.

“He was admitted to the Barra D’or Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, more as a precaution, due to his age and comorbidities. He continues without fever and with clinical examinations with marked improvement day after day,” the press office said in a statement in the (1.) ).

The singer’s wife was also contaminated

Erasmo’s wife, the educator Fernanda Passos, 32, was also infected with the disease. she told the G1 who is being treated at home.

“He is stable and reacting well to treatment, without any worsening of the condition,” he told the website on Wednesday (1).

2 of 2 Fernanda and Erasmo: vaccine was essential for Covid’s mild condition — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Fernanda and Erasmo: vaccine was essential for Covid’s mild condition — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Fernanda also pointed out that the vaccine was essential for her and her husband not to develop serious cases of Covid.

“The vaccine was very important for him, and for me too, for the disease to be milder. I tested positive shortly after him, but I’m fine”, he said.

On Tuesday (31), the Instagram profile of singer Erasmo Carlos, 80, reported that he needed to be hospitalized to treat Covid. The admission was made on Sunday (29).

“We would like to inform you that Erasmus needed to be hospitalized to continue treating the Covid infection. He is under observation and taking all the care he needs to overcome the disease. We are very grateful for the support, prayers and affection of all his friends. Keep on vibrating positively. “, said the post.

Erasmo Carlos tests positive for Covid in Rio

On Thursday (26), Erasmus used the same channel to say that he had become infected with the disease, but that he was doing well, that he was recovering at home and that he was on the third day of isolation, as recommended by his doctors.

Erasmo also said that he already took the two doses of vaccine against the disease, in May of this year, and that this should guarantee lighter symptoms from Covid.

“Hey guys. Even though I maintained all care, including being vaccinated twice, I tested positive for Covid. I’m already on the third day of confinement, as ordered by my doctors, and I ask that everyone hope to pass quickly”, he said in the message of the video.

The post caption also got a message “Urgent vaccine for everyone! Take care, get vaccinated and cheer me on”.

Erasmo is one of the great vaccine enthusiasts, and has been demanding authorities on his social networks to send more doses to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, as stocks have suffered from shortages.

One of the great names of Jovem Guarda and Roberto Carlos’ greatest musical partner, Erasmo turned 80 in June of that year. The singer has more than 600 songs to his name and revealed, in an interview with JN, that he continues to create.

Erasmo Carlos took both doses of the Covid vaccine. No vaccine offers 100% protection against disease, but all reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death, especially after the second dose.