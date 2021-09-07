After hasty posting, Bahia confirms the signings of Isnaldo and Marcelo Cirino | bahia

Bahia announced two more signings to reinforce its cast. Not without first making a faux pas. At dawn this Tuesday, the club published on its social networks the announcement of the arrivals of Eugenio Isnaldo and Marcelo Cirino, but then deleted it. Confirmation took place only hours later. The duo will reinforce Diego Dabove’s team in the second round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.
The arrangement with Marcelo Cirino happened last weekend. The athlete recently terminated with Chongqing Dangdai, from China, and signed a contract with Tricolor until the end of 2023. Isnaldo, who is already in Salvador and trains with the squad, signed a contract until the end of this season.
Cirino was revealed by Athletico-PR and in 2011 he played in Bahia football on loan with the shirt of Vitória. The following year, he returned to Hurricane and established himself as the title holder. In 2015, the player was hired by Flamengo, where he stayed for two seasons before being loaned to Internacional.
After a stint in Colorado, he was loaned by Flamengo to Al-Nasr, from the United Arab Emirates. He returned to Brazil in 2018 to, once again, wear the colors of Athletico-PR. With the club, he won the 2018 South American Championship and the 2019 Brazil Cup.
Earlier this year, Cirino underwent surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament. The striker’s last game was in November of last year.
Since leaving Defensa y Justicia, Eugenio Isnaldo was free on the market. The 27-year-old forward was revealed by Newell’s Old Boys. He also passed through Asteras Tripolis (Greece) and Unión La Calera.
Isnaldo is hired after a direct indication from Diego Dabove. The striker is the sixth foreign player in the squad of Bahia. By game, the club can list five athletes from outside the country.
