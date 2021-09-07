after the final opinion of the OIE, the Map discards risk for cattle production in the country

THE World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) notified, on Monday, 6, which considers the investigation on the occurrence of two atypical cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), a disease known as “mad cow disease” in animals that were in slaughterhouses in Nova Canaã do Norte, closed. (MT) and Belo Horizonte (MG).

“In view of the results obtained, these cases were concluded and do not represent a risk for the country’s beef production chain,” the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) said in a statement.

With the decision of the OIE, the Map reinforces that Brazil maintains its classification as a country with an insignificant risk for the disease. Given this scenario, it would not justify any impact on the trade in animals and their products, said Mapa.

A meeting with representatives of the governments of Brazil and China, to negotiate the resumption of exports to the Asian country, should take place between representatives of both countries. However, in a statement, the Ministry said that there is no forecast of when the meeting will take place.

