Alan Wake Remastered is announced and arrives in 2021 for consoles and PC

Remedy Entertainment announced, this Tuesday (07), that Alan Wake Remastered is real and will be released later this year, between September and November. The title will arrive for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

The remastered version of the 2010 classic will come with the main game and two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. The title, which will feature 4K graphics, will also come with exclusive commentary from Sam Lake, the creative director.

This will even be the first time that Sony consoles will receive the game, since back then it was released as an exclusive for Xbox and then arrived on computers.

Alan Wake is action genre with 3rd person thriller elements and tells the story of a writer who embarks on a desperate search for Alice, his missing wife. “Following his mysterious disappearance in the city of Bright Falls, located in the Pacific Northwest, he begins to discover pages of a horror story supposedly created by him, but which he does not remember writing,” says the official synopsis.

The Xbox 360 version has an average rating of 83 (out of 100) among expert critics and 8.2 (out of 10) among users. Metacritic.

correct rumors

The existence of a remastered version of the title has been speculated at least since 2019, when rumors indicated that the game could be produced by Virtuos Game (responsible for Spyro: Reigned Trilogy).

More recently, in June of this year, Alan Wake Remastered it was even listed on the Epic Games system.

And as it’s important to remember, the game takes place in the same world as Control, which was developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games in 2019. This shared universe should gain more productions in the coming years.

