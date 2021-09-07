Alan Wake Remastered officially confirmed • Eurogamer.pt

Alan Wake Remastered has been officially and surprisingly unveiled.

Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment has decided to write a message on Sudden Stop, a fan site dedicated to the cult classic, in which he reveals that Alan Wake Remastered is real and will arrive in 2021 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation 4, making it the debut of the writer on Sony consoles.

As revealed, Alan Wake Remastered will include the game, the two expansions, improved visuals, resolutions up to 4K and a new audio track with commentary from Sam Lake, creative director.

“This is for you. Alan Wake was released over 11 years ago and over that time we’ve been told over and over again how much they love the game, the story, characters and the universe. And that’s very important to us. We love this game too. I love this game,” said Lake.

“The remaster is on its way thanks to your support of Alan Wake over the years. That’s why we felt it appropriate to make the announcement here at Sudden Stop, an integral part of the Remedy community since 2012, when it started as a fan site by Alan Wake.”

This remaster could be the first step in reviving the property as unofficial information indicates that Alan Wake 2 is under development.

We can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve shown #AlanWake these 11 years? but I can try. I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ?? ? This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021