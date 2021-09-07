alcohol is 37% high and is worth it in 2 states

With successive increases since the beginning of 2021, the price of gasoline has made the news in recent weeks by surpassing the R$7 barrier in some locations in Brazil.

The soaring prices, however, did not make ethanol more advantageous for flex-car owners compared to petroleum products in most parts of the country.

Fuel alcohol, whose consumption is 30% higher on average, has also increased significantly: according to the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log, it has already accumulated an average of 37% this year.

“Gasoline has presented itself as the most advantageous option at the time of refueling in practically the entire Brazilian territory”, assesses Douglas Pina, head of urban market at Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

According to Pina, considering August prices, alcohol is the most economical alternative in only two states, both located in the Midwest Region:

“At the gas stations in Goiás, even with an increase of 3.68% for ethanol, the difference for gasoline is R$ 1.67. In Mato Grosso, with an advance of 4.40% and the liter sold at an average of R$ 4,497, ethanol still presents a significant difference to gasoline, of R$ 1.63”, analyzes the executive.

He adds that only Acre registered a decline in the average price of ethanol in August, of 1.12%. With gasoline, only Rio Grande do Norte had a low average in August (1.59%) compared to July.

Check below an exclusive Ticket Log survey with the average prices of gasoline and ethanol in the national territory.

How is the calculation done

The definition of the States where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price per liter of fuel and average consumption – set at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is important to consider that fuel of vegetable origin increases consumption by approximately 30%, with a downward or upward variation. For this reason, it is only worthwhile to use ethanol when the difference in price exceeds the extra cost of fuel by a percentage.

See where it’s worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,627

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.544

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,296

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.547

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.497

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.529

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,131

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.533

See where it’s best to fill up with gasoline*

+ Acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.370

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.632

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,469

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.563

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.684

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.669

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,279

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.546

+ Amazons

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,698

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.553

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$5.901

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.513

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.049

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.594

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,118

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.532

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.432

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.639

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.051

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.526

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.263

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.619

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,420

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.558

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.333

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.627

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.225

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.541

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.332

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.627

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,126

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.533

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.814

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.566

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,251

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$ 0.544

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$4.709

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.554

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.302

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.548

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,621

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.544

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,771

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.502

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,163

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.607

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.876

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.511

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.399

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.635

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.057

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.527

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,420

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.638

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$6,429

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.559

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,466

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.643

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.529

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.568

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.681

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.668

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,199

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.539

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$5.917

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.696

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,207

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.540

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,169

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.608

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,102

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.531

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.338

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.628

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$5.933

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.516

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,294

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.623

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,779

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.503

+ São Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,290

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.505

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,690

– Cost per km run on regular gasoline: R$0.495

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.650

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.665

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,231

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.542

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,301

– Cost per km run with ethanol: R$ 0.624

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6.214

– Cost per km run with regular gasoline: R$ 0.540

Due to lack of data, it was not possible to point out the most advantageous fuel in Amapá and Pará.

* Prices for the period from August 1st to August 31st, 2021

