AlphaTauri Announces Stay of Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022 Season | formula 1

On the day all attention is focused on the announcement of the signing of George Russell by Mercedes, AlphaTauri announced the permanence of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 F1 season.

1 of 2 Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Gasly joined the team in 2017 and had a quick stint at RBR in 2019 before returning to the Italian team that same year to finish the season with a second place podium at the Brazilian GP. The following year, the Frenchman won his first victory in F1, and in 2021, he has been standing out with consistent results between the top 10 and the podium of third place in Azerbaijan. Currently, Pierre is in eighth place, with 66 points.

– I am very happy to move forward with AlphaTauri for another season in F1, especially watching the team’s progress since I arrived in 2017.

Tsunoda joined the team in the current season and, after an outstanding debut, with ninth place, two points and overtaking the two-time champion Fernando Alonso, the Japanese has been performing below what the Italian team’s car offers. Yuki still makes many mistakes that cost the team valuable points in the fight for a better position in the constructors’ championship. Tsunoda is 13th in the table, with 18 points earned.

– I am very happy to follow with AlphaTauri for a second season. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m so grateful to the team.