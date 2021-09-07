Ana Maria Braga is recovered from cataract surgery: ‘Seeing everything, what a wonderful thing’ | Pop & Art

The presenter Ana Maria Braga told the spectators of “Mais Você”, this Monday (6), that she is recovered from cataract surgery, performed last Friday (3).

“It’s like 15 minutes, 20 minutes, it’s almost a miracle! When I left, I was seeing everything!”, he said.

“The ‘machine’ used starts to give problems and from time to time it needs to repair the parts. Now, I can see it from a distance and up close; it’s a wonderful thing,” he joked.

End of the glasses show

Last week, Ana Maria had already said that she would undergo surgery and stop wearing glasses.

“Not that I don’t like them. I loved having fun with the different types of lenses and frames I used… But the fact is I wasn’t used to carrying one more accessory,” he said.

Cataracts occur when the lens (the “natural” lens of the eyes) stops being transparent and becomes opaque – usually with advancing age. According to the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology (CBO), the prevalence of the disease in the population over 75 years of age is 73.3%. In the 65 to 74 age group, 47.1%.

In addition to senility, other causes are: diabetes, congenital diseases, eye trauma and the use of certain medications (such as corticosteroids).

The patient usually notices that the vision becomes more blurred. In the beginning, it is possible that the use of glasses will alleviate the symptoms, but the only definitive treatment is the surgical one, says the COB.

Also according to the organ, the preferable technique is “phacoemulsification”: “aspiration” of the cataract through images obtained by ultrasonography.