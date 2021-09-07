Analysis: New Texas Abortion Law Thought and Passed by Men | World

Was she created by a man or a woman? And who voted for the law to take effect were mostly men or women?

The new law prohibits abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. No exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The law still transforms ordinary citizens into what we might call “abortion inspectors”. This means that anyone can sue doctors, nurses or even a taxi driver who might take a woman to an abortion clinic.

And you can earn at least $10,000 in court for that. This sets a serious precedent: people have the possibility of earning money from abortion processes.

The bill was thought up by a lawyer and senator named Bryan Hughes, a 52-year-old man. It is approved by a legislature that has 132 men and 48 women. Even though Texas is a state where the majority of the population is women.

Therefore, the new law consists of something a group of men decided about women’s lives. Whether or not a woman has the right to choose whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

How great is women’s freedom if they remain excluded from the public spaces where the decisions that shape society are made?

If men are the ones who decide for women on issues as profound as the abortion issue, what freedom do women have in this Western society – which we so proudly say is a ”free society”.

Judge Ruth Ginsburg, who died in 2020, one of the most vocal advocates for women’s rights, says women’s right to choose is directly linked to gender equality.