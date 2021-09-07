Aneurysm: understand the disease that caused the death of ex-BBB Josy Oliveira

Josy Oliveira was in serious health due to complications during surgery. Credit: Disclosure/TV Globo

Former bbb Josy Oliveira died on Saturday, 5, aged 43. According to information from G1, Josy was diagnosed with an aneurysm in late 2020, and suffered a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) during surgery performed last Tuesday, 31. Since then, she had been in an induced coma. Neurologist Hebert Cabral explains that stroke can occur through an obstruction of the blood vessel or by hemorrhage, when it ruptures. “They are different causes. Normally, hypertension is one of the biggest causes of this disruption. Either the person is hypertensive or has some malformation in the cases, with changes in elasticity that make them easily to break”.

The aneurysm, according to Cabral, is a dilation in the vessel wall. “It’s like a bladder that gets inflated, inflating… And it can rupture. This can happen to any artery in the body. But it’s much more serious if it happens to an important artery.”

A stroke in a region of speech leaves the person with impairments in this function. Likewise, if the problem occurs in the motor region, the person finds it difficult to move around. However, according to the specialist, if the area related to breathing is affected, it is more complicated and the person can die.

This is also the case of the aorta, the largest and main artery in the human body, responsible for receiving oxygen-rich blood from the heart and distributing it throughout the body. “It is the thickest vessel in the body. If it ruptures, the chance of mortality is high”, says Cabral, who explains that in younger people, normally, the aneurysm occurs due to genetic problems. But in older people, it is the result of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, among others.

SYMPTOMS

Despite being a serious problem, it can give some signs. “The person may feel chest pain, dizziness, sweating, fainting. It is something progressive, that is, it gets worse”, points out the neurologist.

Anyone who has had a stroke needs close medical monitoring. “The person needs to control the risk factors, especially hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol. She must undergo periodic exams, such as imaging exams, to monitor this. They can detect if there are dilated vessels, with a chance of rupture. What if there is some possibility of preventive surgical intervention. It is important to emphasize, however, that not all cases are detected in the exams”, observes Hebert Cabral.