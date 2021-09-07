Angela Merkel’s Party Falls Further in Polls, Leader Calls for Support for Conservatives | World

A poll of voting intentions in Germany shows that Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has fallen to 19%, according to data from consultancy Forsa.
The CDU’s main rival, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has 25% of voting intentions. General elections take place on September 26th.
The Green Party is in third, with 17%. The Liberal Party, called the Free Democrats, has 13 percent.
Merkel made an appeal for voters to support her candidate, Armin Laschet on Tuesday (7). To do this, she tried to link the SPD, which leads the polls, to the traditional left party, Die Linke: “Citizens have a choice in a few days: or a government that accepts the support of the (far-left) Linke party with the SPD and the Greens, or at least it doesn’t exclude it, or a federal government led by the CDU and the CSU with Armin Laschet as chancellor – a federal government that takes our country into the future in moderation,” Merkel told lower house lawmakers of Parliament. This was probably his last speech at the house.
The SPD only managed to lead the polls last month. So there is great uncertainty about the election that will determine the future course of Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and its most populous country, after 16 years of Merkel’s firm center-right leadership.
Conservatives try to link SPC to the left
After losing the top spot in the polls, conservatives are increasingly relying on warnings about a shift to the left in an SPD-led coalition to try to resurrect their troubled campaign.
On Monday, Die Linke introduced himself as an aspiring coalition partner to the SPD and the Greens.
SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has been distancing himself from Linke, and says the party is inadequate for a government until it clearly commits to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a transatlantic partnership with the United States and sound public finances.
Editing with the faces of Olaf Scholz, Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock, party leaders who appear best in voter intention polls in Germany — Photo: Armando Babani/Reuters, Ronny Hartmann and Patrik Stollarz/AFP
Merkel said Laschet, her candidate, would lead a government that advocates “stability, reliability, moderation and the middle ground – and that’s exactly what Germany needs.”
But Laschet’s promise of “steadiness” is not echoing with voters concerned about climate change, immigration and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking after Merkel, Scholz told the lower house of Parliament: “A fresh start is needed, and I hope and am sure it will triumph.”