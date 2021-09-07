Angela Merkel’s Party Falls Further in Polls, Leader Calls for Support for Conservatives | World

Merkel made an appeal for voters to support her candidate, Armin Laschet on Tuesday (7). To do this, she tried to link the SPD, which leads the polls, to the traditional left party, Die Linke: “Citizens have a choice in a few days: or a government that accepts the support of the (far-left) Linke party with the SPD and the Greens, or at least it doesn’t exclude it, or a federal government led by the CDU and the CSU with Armin Laschet as chancellor – a federal government that takes our country into the future in moderation,” Merkel told lower house lawmakers of Parliament. This was probably his last speech at the house.