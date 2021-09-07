Another hurricane could bring waves of up to 15 meters in the Atlantic

A week after the devastating hurricane Ida hit the United States, another intense hurricane (categories 3 to 5) is operating in the North Atlantic. It’s Larry. The good news is that, unlike Ida, Larry is out in the open water a long way off the coast and shouldn’t pose a risk to densely populated areas. The storm, however, is expected to pass dangerously close to Bermuda.

Larry is currently a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to escalate to Category 4 this early this week. In late afternoon this Sunday, the cyclone was located at 20.1°N and 50.2°W with sustained wind of nearly 180 km/h and minimum central atmospheric pressure of 955 hPa.

Throughout this weekend the structure of the storm caught the attention of meteorologists, very concentric and at various times with a very well defined eye. Part of the eyewall this Sunday has become less organized with a larger shear pattern.

3D infrared satellite loop of major Hurricane #Larry. This is a large storm with hurricane force winds extending up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extending up to 175 miles.

The storm is predicted to generate a large swell with large waves that hit the Lesser Antilles and then spread west to parts of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas and Bermuda. Larry is the third intense hurricane in the 2021 Atlantic season. Only three other Atlantic seasons had 3 hurricanes with maximum winds close to 200 km/h as of September 4: 1933, 2005 and 2008.