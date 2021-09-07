Armed men exchange fire and invade emergency room at Hospital do Tricentenario in Olinda | Pernambuco

Two men exchanged fire and invaded the Hospital do Tricentenario emergency room in Bairro Novo, Olinda, during a riot. The case occurred on Sunday (5) and was confirmed this Monday (6) by the health unit. No one was injured in the incident.

According to witnesses, the riot started outside the hospital, when men fought with young people who were on the street. The two groups exchanged fire and two young men invaded the Tercentenary’s emergency room to escape the turmoil.

The glass on one of the doors of the health unit was broken during the turmoil that was generated inside the hospital unit. Many patients and caregivers despaired on the spot, not knowing what was happening.

The Military Police (PM) was called for the occurrence and sent a vehicle from the 1st Battalion to the location. A man was taken to the police station, according to the hospital.

The Hospital do Tricentenário is open 24 hours a day and also has a maternity hospital. There were women in labor at the time the place was invaded.

Through a statement, the Directorate of the Hospital do Tricentenário stated that it became aware of the situation and that, despite what had happened, “there was no firearm being fired within the service”.

The administration also said that to ensure access control to the unit, “Hospital do Tricentenário has a trained concierge service, but not armed.”

The case, according to the hospital, is being monitored by the police, “who are armed with more details”.