Arrives at Lotofácil da Independência with a draw of over R$ 150 million

Who wants to be a millionaire? With the Lotofácil da Independência arriving, this is the question of the moment. And the prize is going to be the biggest in the history of the contest: R$ 150 million.

The Lotofácil da Independência began in 2012 and is considered the oldest special lottery in operation at Caixa Econômica Federal.

Last year, it paid R$124.9 million and, as in other special contests, such as Mega da Virada, the prize offered does not accumulate.

That is, if no one guesses the 15 numbers correctly, the prize will be prorated among the 14 number matchers and so on.

When will the draw be?

The Lotofácil da Independência draw takes place on Saturday (11), at 8 pm, and bets can be placed until 7 pm on this day, always based on Brasília time.

In addition to the lottery houses, it is possible to play through the official electronic channels: the Loterias Caixa application and the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

The Lotofácil da Independência steering wheels are personalized with Brazilian flags. On the electronic channels, players can access the special contest page on the website menu.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the maximum time of 19h for betting is valid for all means and there may be congestion in electronic channels.

How does the pool work

The jackpot is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant.

At Lotofácil, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$10 each share cannot be less than R$3, being possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 8 odds (for bets made up of 15 numbers).

Either a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 25 (for bets consisting of 16 numbers) or a minimum of 2 and maximum of 30 (for bets consisting of 17 numbers).

Either a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 35 (for bets made up of 18 numbers) or a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 70 (for bets made up of 19 numbers) or a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 100 (for bets made up of 20 numbers).

It is allowed to place a maximum of 10 bets per Sweepstakes, in the case of sweepstakes with 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers, a maximum of 6 bets per Sweepstakes with 19 numbers and a maximum of 1 bet per Sweepstakes with 20 numbers.

In case of a pool with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers. You can also buy pool quotas organized by lotteries.

In this case, an additional Service Fee of up to 35% of the quota amount may be charged.