At 38, Ribéry leaves Fiorentina and signs with Salernitana | italian football

Franck Ribery has a new home in Italy. After two seasons at Fiorentina, the 38-year-old French midfielder was announced on Monday by Salernitana, a newly promoted team that occupies only 18th place in the national league, with two defeats in two rounds.

After 12 years at Bayern Munich, Ribéry arrived in Italian football in 2019. For the previous club, he scored five goals in 51 matches. The last time they took the field was on May 22, in a goalless draw against Crotone.

The signed contract is valid for one season, with an option to renew for one more season. Champion of the Champions and enea of ​​the Bundesliga, among other achievements, the player was motivated by the new challenge. Salernitana had not played in the first division since 1998/99.