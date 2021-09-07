Atlético is the third Brazilian club with the greatest engagement on Twitter in August – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Twitter



A survey released this Monday (06), by Deportes & Finanzas, which specializes in digital sports marketing, showed that Atlético was the third club in Brazil with the greatest engagement on Twitter during the month of August. According to the study, Galo had 3.13 million interactions on the social network over the last month.

The leader of the ranking is Flamengo, with 9.64 million interactions, followed by Corinthians, with 3.43 million. São Paulo and Palmeiras close the list of the top five best placed, with 2.50 million and 2.01 million interactions, respectively.

LEADERSHIP OF BRASILEIRÃO, RIVER PLATE AND DIEGO COSTA – The great engagement of the athletic mass in the club’s social networks is also due to the excellent moment in the season that Galo is experiencing. The month of August, especially, brought many reasons for fans to celebrate.

At the beginning of the month, the victory against Juventude, a turning point, made Atlético become the leader of Brasileirão, overtaking Palmeiras. Then, they had the duels against River Plate for the Libertadores, with victory in Argentina and then another great triumph in Mineirão, 3-0 and guaranteed classification for the semifinal of the continental tournament.

In addition, in August, another big international player arrived at the City of Rooster: Diego Costa. The forward arrived in Belo Horizonte on August 17th and made his debut for Atlético on the 29th, against Bragantino, when he already scored his first goal.