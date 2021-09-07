Atlético-MG and Bragantino decide the Brazilian Female A2 this Tuesday; Pia will be at Independência | soccer

With access already guaranteed for the First Division, Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG will play the grand final of the A2 Brazilian Women this Tuesday. The first game of the decision was tied 0-0. The match will be at Independência, at 11 am (GMT). Atlético-MG gained the advantage of deciding at home for having made the best campaign in general. Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team, will be at the stadium to follow the decision.
ge.globo follows the match in real time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow. The game will also be broadcast on SportTV.
Red Bull Bragantino vs Atlético-MG; 1st game of the final of the Brazilian A2 — Photo: João Oliveira / Atlético
In the first leg, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, the teams did not come out of the goalless draw. The Avengers had the opportunity to open the scoring with a penalty kick, which was missed by Flávia Gil. A new draw on Tuesday takes the decision to penalties. Whoever wins, raises the cup of champion of the Brazilian A2 for the first time.
As with the men’s team, Atlético’s women’s team is full of foreigners in the squad
Atlético-MG had the best campaign in this A2 Brazilian and arrives undefeated for the final, with eight wins, three draws and no defeats in the competition. In the semifinals, the Avengers eliminated Cresspom. Before that, the coach Hoffmann Túlio’s team also played for América-MG and Iranduba-AM in the knockout stages.
The girls from Massa Bruta reach the decision with eight wins, one draw and two defeats. In the semifinals, the team from São Paulo passed by Madre Celeste. In the quarter and eighth finals, the technical team Camilla Orlando eliminated Athlético and JC Esporte Clube. Bragantino has the best attack in the competition, with 36 goals and the two top scorers – Ariel and Rosani have, respectively, 11 and 9 balls in the net.
Bragantino vs Atlético-MG – Brazilian Female A2 Final — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
The two teams are already guaranteed access to the football elite for next season, as well as Cresspom and Madre Celeste, who stopped in the semifinals.