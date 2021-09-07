Atltico decides Brazilian A2 Series title against RB Bragantino

Atltico and RB Bragantino will decide the title of the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship this Tuesday (7) (Photo: Joo Oliveira/Atltico) Amanda, Marta, Ilana, Aninha, Bruna Marques and Iara are still little-known names for fans of athletic which got used to filling stadiums in Belo Horizonte and throughout Brazil. But they – like several other companions – will be able to make history this Tuesday (7th) afternoon. Almost three years after being reactivated, the Alvinegro women’s team can crown the great campaign in the A2 series of Brazilian championship (equivalent to Second Division), in the first national conquest of the Avengers. To do this, just win for any score on the Bragantino, from 11 am, at Independencia, the big decision.

One of the attractions is being off the field: the Swedish Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian Women’s Soccer Team, will follow the game from one of Horto’s boxes. In July, goalkeeper Amanda and forward Bruna Marques (author of three goals in the championship) had the chance to participate in the final period of preparation for the National Team in Recife, before the delegation’s departure to Japan, for the Olympic Games. from Tokyo.

In the first game, in Bragana Paulista, the teams drew 0-0. Unbeaten (eight wins and four draws), the Avengers scored 21 goals in 12 games and suffered only three. Both Galo’s and Bragantino’s teams have already secured themselves in the national elite for the next season – the four A2 semi-finalists ensured access to the main division.

“We have followed what we have done throughout the year, which is focused work and respect for all opponents. We are expecting a more difficult game against Bragantino”, assesses coach Hoffmann Tlio, runner-up in Series A2 with Cruzeiro in 2019 and that since the beginning of 2020 he has been in charge of the Alvinegra team.

With the advancement of phases, the Minas Gerais club has already guaranteed R$100,000 in prizes in the competition. If he is champion, this amount will increase by R$ 20 thousand.

Growth

The Atltico women’s team was extinct at the beginning of the last decade, but returned to activities in 2019 with the obligation imposed by Conmebol on clubs participating in the Copa Libertadores.

Initially, Galo made a social partnership with Prointer, from the Santa Lcia Dam, but it did poorly in Mineiro and Brasileiro. In 2020, the board reassembled the group with the arrival of the coach and more experienced athletes, such as left-back Ilana and striker Milena, who played for football in the United States and Italy, respectively.

According to Nina Abreu, coordinator of athletic women’s football, in the first year of the sport, the overall investment was R$ 1.5 million. Currently, this value is around R$ 6 million.