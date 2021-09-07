[Atualizado] Co-developer cuts off ties with Maneater’s studio after statements about anti-abortion

Facebook

A development studio that helped Tripwire Interactive on some titles severed ties with the company after its president publicly backed recent anti-abortion legislation.

John Gibson, the president of Tripwire, developer of Manager and Killing Floor, tweeted her support for the US Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new law in Texas that bans abortion for most women.

The ‘Heartbeat Act’ makes it illegal for women to have an abortion after six weeks and includes a “private civil right of action”, which means that any Texas citizen – even those not involved in the incident – ​​has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.

“The pride of #USSupremeCourt to uphold Texas law that prohibits abortion in babies with a heartbeat,” tweeted Gibson. “As an artist, I’m not often a politician. Still, with so many vocal colleagues on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to register as a pro-life game developer.” Gibson’s tweet was met with much criticism on Twitter, with many players vowing never to buy Tripwire games again.

“We started Shipwright with the idea that it was finally time to put our money where our mouths are. We cannot, in good conscience, continue to work with Tripwire in the current leadership structure. We will start canceling our existing contracts with immediate effect”, said the developer.

The developer of Chivalry II, TornBanner Studios, has now stated that it also disagrees with Gibson’s message.

“We don’t share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2,” they said on Twitter. “This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The declaration runs counter to what we believe about women’s rights.”

Update: Tripware Interactive released a statement that Alan Wilson is the company’s new CEO. John Gibson stepped down.