Bahia News / Health / News / Covid’s data in Bahia continue to fall; Sesab records 195 cases and 5 deaths in 24 hours

The State Health Department (Sesab) recorded 195 new infections by the new coronavirus and five deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin published in the late afternoon of this Monday (6).

It is the lowest number of new cases since the 30th of May 2021 and the lowest number of deaths for the one-day period since the last 8th of August.

With the new numbers, Bahia now accumulates 1,224,174 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 26,577 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of active cases of the new coronavirus also fell in Bahia, reaching 2,637 this Monday (6), the lowest number of infected in the state since May 2, 2020.

The 10 municipalities in Bahia with the most active cases, according to Sesab, are Salvador (326), Feira de Santana (202), Itabuna (133), Vitória da Conquista (93), Lauro de Freitas (83), Teixeira de Freitas (72), Pé de Serra (68), Nova Fátima (63), Porto Seguro (60) and Camaçari (44).

The occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICUs) for adults with Covid-19 remains at 30%, considering the entire state of Bahia, while the clinical ward beds are 20% occupied.

In the case of children’s ICUs and children’s wards, both have a 45% occupancy rate.