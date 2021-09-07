Band peaks at 4.5 points and reaches runner-up with Netherlands GP

HOW WAS THE NETHERLANDS F1 2021 GP | Summary, highlights and results of Formula 1

The Band registered good audience numbers with the transmission of the Formula 1 Netherlands GP, last Sunday (6). The Morumbi broadcaster released this Monday (6) that it recorded an average of 3.8 points and a peak of 4.5, with data from Kantar Ibope Media.

According to Kantar Ibope Media, each audience point represents 205,377 spectators and 76,557 households in the Greater São Paulo region. It is the largest contingent of the National Television Panel, the national measurement system, which is why it is taken as a reference in terms of audience.

The average placed Bandeirantes in the vice-leadership of the audience in the period, ahead of rivals SBT and Record, and only behind Globo, maintaining the standard of numbers since the station acquired the rights to broadcast Formula 1 in 2021.

Max Verstappen wins Dutch GP (Photo: Beto Issa)

The Dutch GP, held in Zandvoort, was won by Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, who resumed the lead at the Worlds. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas completed the podium.

Next Sunday, the Band broadcasts the Italian GP live, in Monza. It will be the 14th stage of the 2021 World Cup season.