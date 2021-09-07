Banks prepare for Pix’s new security measures – News

THE new Pix security measures, a digital payment method to stop criminals from acting in fraud, scams and lightning kidnappings, have not yet entered into force. One of them is the limit of R$1,000 for overnight transfers, between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am. In addition to Pix, the limit will also apply to other transfers, debit card purchases and TEDs.

The announcement of the measures was made by the Central Bank on August 27th. According to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), there is still no date set for the rules to come into force, because financial institutions are still preparing to put them into practice.

“After the detailing of the new Pix security rules via Central Bank regulations, financial institutions will technically prepare themselves for implementation,” Febraban said in a statement.

The changes also provide for a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of a user’s order, made by digital channel, to increase the limits of transactions with means of payment (TED, DOC, intrabank transfers, Pix, bank slip, and debit card), preventing the immediate increase in risky situations.

According to the Central Bank, banks will offer customers the option of setting different transactional limits on the Pix for day and night periods, allowing for lower limits at night.

Another change, according to the BC, is that it will be determined that institutions offer a functionality that allows users to pre-register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits, allowing them to keep their limits low for other transactions.

The BC also claims that Pix has several security elements, such as limits on transactions that can be set by the user and full traceability to help fight fraud and other crimes.

See the new measures

– Limit of R$ 1 thousand for transactions between individuals (including MEIs) using means of payment in transfer arrangements at night (from 8 pm to 6 am), including intrabank transfers, Pix, debit cards and settlement of TEDs;

– Minimum period of 24 hours and maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the user’s order, made by digital channel, to increase the limits of transactions with means of payment (TED, DOC, intrabank transfers, Pix, bank slip, and debit card ), preventing the immediate increase in risk situations;

– Customers start to establish different transactional limits on Pix for day and night periods, allowing for lower limits at night;

– Determines that institutions offer functionality that allows users to pre-register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits, allowing them to keep their limits low for other transactions;

– Establishes a minimum period of 24 hours for the prior registration of accounts via digital channel to take effect, preventing immediate registration in a risk situation;

– Allows Pix participants to hold a transaction for 30 minutes during the day or for 60 minutes at night for transaction risk analysis, informing the user about the retention;

– Makes mandatory the mechanism, already existing and now optional, of marking in the Directory of Transactional Account Identifiers (DICT) of accounts in relation to which there is evidence of use in Pix fraud, including in the case of transactions carried out between accounts maintained in the same participant;

– Allows consultations to the DICT to feed the institutions’ fraud prevention systems, in order to curb crimes involving the same account in other means of payment and with other banking services;

– Requires Pix participants to adopt additional controls in relation to transactions involving accounts marked on the DICT, including for the purpose of refusing to process them, thus combating the use of rent or “orange” accounts;

– Determines that participants of electronic payment arrangements share with public security authorities information about transactions suspected of involvement in criminal activities;

– Requires additional controls on fraud from regulated institutions, reporting to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors or, in their absence, to the Executive Board, as well as keeping such information available to the Central Bank;

– Requires behavioral and credit history so that companies can anticipate receivables from cards with payment on the same day (D+0), to avoid the occurrence of fraud.

