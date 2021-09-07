Barcelona president reveals he tried to rehire Neymar: ‘I was dying to come back’

Barcelona’s transfer window was, to say the least, disappointing. The club lost a number of players and its main star: Lionel Messi. But Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club, had other ideas for the market this mid-year, before knowing the financial crisis that Barça is going through. He wanted to rehire Neymar, as he revealed in an interview with the ‘Esport 3’ channel.

According to Joan Laporta, the PSG Brazilian ace was really willing to return to Barça, but that the club’s financial situation and LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play would not allow any negotiation. The conversation with Neymar, who “was dying to go back,” was before the discovery that Messi couldn’t stay, the president said.

In addition, the official assured that Ansu Fati, the new 10 shirt of the Catalan club, was not offered for sale at any time. Recently, Spanish press reports had indicated that Barça would have tried to sell it for €100 million, but Laporta emphatically denied it.

In the end, Neymar ended up staying at PSG and reunited with Messi at the French club. The two debut in the Champions League 2021/22 next Wednesday (15), against Club Brugge. The game will be broadcast by TNT and HBO Max from 15:50.