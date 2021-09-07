BH has protests against and in favor of Jair Bolsonaro | Minas Gerais

Belo Horizonte registers protests for and against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the morning of Tuesday (7), Independence holiday.
The president’s supporters left in a motorcade from Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram, near Mineirão, in Pampulha, after 9:00 am, bound for Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of the capital.
The forecast is that they will pass through Presidente Carlos Luz, Dom Pedro II and Bias Fortes avenues.
The acts, called by Bolsonaro, take place amid clashes between the president and the Supreme Court (STF) and in a context of economic crisis. The demonstrations are guided by anti-democratic agendas and attacks on the judiciary and Congress.
Participants of the demonstration in Belo Horizonte carry English banners with sayings like “Brazilian people say no to members of the Supreme Court”.
The participants of the Cry of the Excluded, who protest against theare of the federal government in the pandemic, unemployment, hunger and the president, are concentrated in Praça Afonso Arinos. From there, the group will head to Praça da Estação, in the center of the capital.
They must go through Álvares Cabral Avenue, Timbiras Street and Afonso Pena Avenue.
The movement has been taking place since 1995, organized by social pastorals, churches, unions, student and popular movements, and this year it will have as its theme “In the struggle for popular participation, health, food, housing, work and income now!”.
Protesters carry banners with slogans such as “government of death and hunger” and “full cemeteries, empty refrigerators.” They also call the president “the enemy of public services.”
