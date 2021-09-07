Bitcoin price drops US$ 10,000 after implementation in El Salvador – Money Times

Bitcoin Graph drop
Will the deployment of cryptocurrency in El Salvador further impact the crypto market? (Image: Freepik/pvproductions)

In a matter of hours, the price of bitcoin (BTC) dropped US$ 10,000 on the day El Salvador officially implemented the cryptocurrency as currency.

According to crypto broker Binance, the price of bitcoin fell from US$ 53,000 to US$ 42.8 thousand – while at the brokerage hoobi, the price of the cryptocurrency dropped below US$ 40 thousand.

Since then, the price of bitcoin has recovered somewhat, returning to the $46,000 mark.

As a result of the drop, more than $2.65 billion was paid off in the last hour, according to data from The Block Research.

The image above shows the amount of positions settled in the last hours in different crypto brokers (Image: The Block)

During the price drop, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, he said in a tweet which is “buying low” and has acquired another 150 BTC (US$6.9 million) in addition to the 400 BTC (US$18.4 million) previously acquired.

