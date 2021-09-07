Blumenau is close to 65,000 cases of Covid-19

Blumenau continues without deaths for Covid-19, a record for last year. In the last 24 hours, 53 new cases of the virus were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 64,989 confirmations.

Of these patients, 633 did not resist the disease, 64,075 already passed the quarantine period and 281 patients under treatment. There are 245 in home isolation. The other 36 Blumenau residents are hospitalized.

The occupation of ICUs is 36.4%, with 19 patients from Blumenau and five from another city. In the infirmary, there are 17 people from Blumenau and three from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 11.2%.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 250,475 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 493 exams were processed.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 931 vaccines were administered from the first dose (234,373 so far) and 1,564 from the second dose or single dose – 121,556 immunized so far). This Monday, the city hall opened an appointment for people aged 17 or over, but the vacancies have already run out.

The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

